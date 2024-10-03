Likha Rido, a research scholar from Rajiv Gandhi University in Arunachal Pradesh, has received the 2024 Roy Dale Thomas & David E Boufford Merit Award for his study on wild edible plants used by the Nyishi community.

The award, presented by the East Himalayan Society for Spermatophyte Taxonomy, recognises outstanding contributions by young scientists in the field of plant taxonomy. Rido's work, titled "Ethnobotany of the Wild Edible Plants Used by the Nyishi Community of East Kameng District, Arunachal Pradesh," was showcased at a national seminar on biodiversity held at Gauhati University.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Rido on social media, stating that his research "brings pride to Arunachal Pradesh." The Chief Minister expressed hope for Rido's continued success in his academic pursuits.

Currently pursuing his PhD under Dr Tonlong Wangpan, Rido's research focuses on the ethnobotany of tribal communities in the East Kameng district. His work highlights the importance of preserving traditional knowledge about local plant species and their uses