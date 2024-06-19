The United Friends of 80s (UFO-80s), a group comprising around 50 alumni from the 1980 batch of Government Secondary School, Balek, undertook a voluntary mass cleanup of the Pasighat Outdoor Stadium today. The initiative, aimed at clearing overgrown grasses and cleaning the stadium, was spearheaded by UFO-80’s Chief Coordinator Mongol Apum and Chief Adviser Samak Ering.

The UFO-80s decided to take action after noticing the neglected state of the stadium during a recent visit. "We saw the tall grasses disrupting the players and decided to extend our help," said the group. "This stadium is a public asset, especially for young sports enthusiasts. We can't always blame the management or the government for its upkeep."

The group emphasized the importance of community involvement in maintaining public facilities. They expressed hope that their efforts would inspire better maintenance practices for the stadium in the future.

Their voluntary work ensures that the Pasighat Outdoor Stadium remains a well-maintained space for sports and recreational activities.