Arunachal school exhibition engages 330 students on Siang project, river conservation

More than 330 students from Boleng in Arunachal Pradesh took part in a three-day school exhibition centred on river conservation and sustainable infrastructure, with a strong focus on the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). The programme aimed to simplify complex development issues and address growing curiosity around the region’s future.

The drive began at the Government Upper Primary School in Rengo and expanded across the town over the following days. Around 50 students attended sessions at the PM SHRI Secondary School, followed by a larger gathering of nearly 130 students at the Government Higher Secondary School. The outreach was designed to encourage informed discussion on the Siang project and its potential impact.

Organisers moved away from conventional lectures, opting instead for a structured visual exhibition divided into 12 sections. Students were guided through the course of the Siang River and introduced to key aspects such as flood control, electricity generation and regional development. Educators explained these topics through simple, fact-based presentations to make them accessible.

An illustrated FAQ booklet, presented in an anime-style format, was also distributed among participants. The material addressed common questions and misconceptions about infrastructure projects in the region, aiming to provide clear and verified information in an engaging way.

School authorities said the format helped students engage more actively with the subject. Teachers and administrators across the three institutions coordinated the programme, ensuring participation and interaction at each venue.

The initiative reflects a growing effort to involve young people in conversations around large-scale infrastructure and environmental management, particularly in areas where such projects are likely to have long-term local impact.