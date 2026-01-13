Arunachal school students chosen as Republic Day special guests after national innovation win

Two Class XII science students from Government Higher Secondary School, Chongkham, in Arunachal's Namsai district have been selected as Special Guests for the 77th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, marking a rare national recognition for a government school from Arunachal Pradesh.

Nang Sujata Jenow and Kusum Kumari Mishra earned the invitation after their project on plastic waste management was shortlisted at the national level under the School Innovation Marathon, a competitive programme of the Atal Innovation Mission run by NITI Aayog. Their work was evaluated through an online project review process that assessed originality, feasibility and scientific reasoning.

The students’ project focused on practical, low-cost methods to reduce plastic waste and promote a plastic-free future. Evaluators noted its strong scientific temper and its relevance to India’s broader sustainability goals, including the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Guided by their physics teacher, Moirangtham Surchand Singh, the duo developed the model over several months, refining it to address real-world waste management challenges rather than theoretical solutions alone. The project eventually stood out among entries from across the country.

GHSS Chongkham is the only school from Arunachal Pradesh to receive this recognition this year, placing the spotlight on student-led innovation emerging from the Northeast.

“Their stewardship and hard work have not only brought laurels to our institution but have also proven that our youth are the key to achieving a sustainable India,” said Toni Pertin, principal of the school.

Officials said the selection reflects a growing emphasis on grassroots innovation in school education. The Namsai district administration and the school community have congratulated the students and their mentor, describing the achievement as a significant moment for the state’s presence in national scientific platforms.