Arunachal: Schools to re-open from Feb 1
Advertisement
Meghalaya among worst-performing states in PGI ranking
ITANAGAR: The Arunachal government announced to reopen schools from Tuesday (February 1) for class 6 and above.
The offline classes and boarding in hostels will resume from Tuesday with 50 percent capacity.
“Physical classes and boarding in hostels only for class VI and above with 50% of class strength may be allowed,” read a government order.
However, offline classes till class 5 will remain suspended.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today