Arunachal scientists warn of climate risks to Himalayan dams

Scientists from the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, presented their research on climate risks to Himalayan dams and hydropower projects at the International Conference on Climate-Resilient Dams and Hydropower Infrastructure held on January 29–30, in New Delhi.

Dr. Laxmi Linggi and Dr. P. C. Vanlalnunchhani highlighted the dangers posed by glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) and other climate-induced hazards, stressing the urgent need to protect critical infrastructure in the fragile Eastern Himalaya. Their paper, “Implications of Cascading Hazards and GLOF Risks on Infrastructure in the Eastern Himalaya”, emphasised better monitoring, early warning systems, and risk-informed planning to safeguard dams and hydropower facilities.

The researchers also recommended integrated source-to-sink approaches, combining cryospheric science, extreme weather analysis, and hazard modelling. They invited collaboration from other experts in GLOF and flood risk management to strengthen proactive mitigation strategies.

The conference brought together experts from IIT Delhi, IMD, IITM, Central Water Commission, NDMA, National Dam Safety Authority, hydropower companies like NHPC and NTPC, and international specialists. Discussions underscored the need for collaborative, science-driven strategies to ensure resilient and sustainable infrastructure in the face of growing climate threats