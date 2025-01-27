A Scorpio carrying six passengers veered off the road and plunged down a hillside in Roing, Arunachal Pradesh. The group, consisting of two families from Numaligarh’s Auguri Chapori, was en route to Mayodia when the mishap occurred.

The driver, Manoj Chetri, died in the accident and his body was recovered from the incident area. Two passengers, Harimaya Chetri and a minor, Rashmi Chetri, were rescued and have been transported to Dibrugarh for advanced medical care.

However, three passengers—Ranjit Chetri, Meena Chetri, and Suraj Chetri—remain missing, and search efforts are currently underway to locate them.



Further details awaited.