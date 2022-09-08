The East Kameng district administration has called off the foot-based search and rescue operation for the missing mountaineers Tapi Mra and his assistant Niki Dao, following heavy rainfall in the forward points.

The search and rescue operation team have returned back to Veo village in Seppa, Arunachal Pradesh after inclement weather halted the entire operation.

After weather remaining particularly clear in the morning time, the helicopter recce and rescue operation for Tapi Mra and Niku Dao started with two Cheetah Army helicopters from Seppa and mountaineer Taro Hai assisting the team, who had earlier accompanied Tapi Mra in 2021.

Four Army helicopters are on standby to be deployed on September 8 as it has been predicted that the weather will be clear.

Tapi Mra, 37, is a native of the Upper Subansiri area and was the first person from the frontier state to summit Mount Everest in 2009. He travels with Dao, 22, who is from the East Kameng neighbourhood. They disappeared on August 17 while participating in a government-sponsored expedition to Mount Kyarisatam, also known as Mt. Chiumo, which is 6890 metres above sea level and is along the India-Tibet border.

Watch Video: