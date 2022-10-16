The family members of two missing youths Bateilum Tikro and Bayingso Manyu, who went missing from the Chaglagam area along the India-China border in August, have sought both the Centre and state government's help in order to search them.

The duo had left for Chaglagam in the Anjaw area on August 19, but their relatives didn't report their missing until October 9. Both of them hailed from the district's Goiliang town.

Later when they didn't return, family members of both the missing men filed a police complaint alleging that the two left for the Chaglagam area in search of medicinal plants on August 19 and were last seen on August 24.

In this regard, Dishan Tikro, one of the relatives of the missing youths appealed to the government through video and said, ''Our two brothers who went deep inside the forest in search of the medicinal plant have gone missing for the last 60 to 70 days. So, far they haven't returned. I would like to request both Centre and Arunachal government as well as Army to help find them out.''

''The purpose of making this video is only to request all governments to search them and bring them back,'' he added.

Meanwhile, speaking on the matter, Rike Kamsi, SP, Hawai, Anjaw district said that they are not confirmed if they crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

''Not confirmed if they crossed the LAC. It's a large area with no road communication and no mobile network. So, it's difficult. We've intimated Army deployed along with LAC informing them about the situation,'' Kamsi added.

''We have lodged 2 separate cases. We spoke with their families and relatives, and they said both men left on August 19. Somebody saw them last on August 24. Not confirmed who saw them last or where were they seen last. It's being said it was Chaglagam area,'' he said.

Speaking on the same, a social activist Taba Taku has urged the Union Government to demarcate a proper international boundary with China as Arunachal shares a huge 1126 km border with it which is open at some places while natural snowcapped are giving natural protection.

Besides this, he also urged the Union Government to develop border towns and villages so that citizens didn't get compelled to migrate from border villages towards towns and cities, as legitimacy over empty land and mountains is the need of the hour.

"On many occasion, our youths go deep jungles in search of herbs and vegetables near the International boundary and end up entering Chinese territory unintentionally as the land is not demarcated and there is no border walls or railings and earlier also it was witnessed that few youths get abducted by People's Liberation Army of China and after lots of pressure from Indian side they later release after certain tortures to our abducted youths. Therefore, proper demarcation and regular patrolling by the Indian Army should be practiced thoroughly," Taku added.

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