Itanagar is witnessing the second day of a 72-hour bandh called by social activists who were detained by the police. The total number of people detained under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) 1967 has reached 37.

The district administration declared the bandh illegal and imposed Section 144 CRPC. The situation remains peaceful, as a large number of paramilitary forces and police personnel have been deployed in every nook and corner of the capital.

Talking exclusively to India Today NE, some youth expressed their displeasure over the strict curfew, which did not even allow citizens to walk on highways. The internet shutdown has also created fear psychosis, as the message of the DC and SP could not be disseminated to the masses.

The Deputy Commissioner, Talo Potom, held a press conference at his chamber and urged citizens to come out and live a normal life, as CRPC 144 has been withdrawn, and law and order is under control. Bandh callers have been detained and booked under the Unlawful Activities Act.

Potom further urged citizens to open shops, join their respective offices and do their routine work, as tomorrow is the last day of the bandh. The government is urging all to defy this bandh culture and pave the way for peace.

According to Potom, CRPC 144 has been relaxed, and citizens will not be questioned much, nor will they be allowed to be harassed by police forces in the name of maintaining law and order. Internet services will also be resumed soon.

On the first day of the bandh, the streets remained empty, and shops, business establishments, educational institutions, and offices including government as well as private remained closed. The administration strictly regulated the movement of the public, and people mostly stayed inside their homes. However, the day passed off peacefully. The bandh callers have demanded that all the 13 points put forward, including the demand for "Null and Void of all examinations conducted by the commission, where anomalies were found," be addressed.

IGP Law and Order, Chukhu Apa, informed that several people were detained during the day. The situation remains tense, but the government is taking all measures to ensure peace and normalcy in the state.