Basar town in Leparada District, finds itself under the shadow of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), effective since March 11th, 2024. This executive action comes as a response to the escalating wave of election-related violence sweeping through the region, prompting authorities to take stringent measures to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.

The decision, emanating from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Leparada District, Atul Tayeng, underlines the gravity of the situation as the state gears up for simultaneous elections to the State Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha in 2024. With the Model Code of Conduct already in effect since March 16th, concerns over unauthorized checkpoints and gatherings have heightened, prompting the enforcement of Section 144.

Reports indicate that numerous unauthorized checkpoints, manned by various individuals and groups, have proliferated across the district. Such activities, while purportedly aimed at ensuring security, have instead caused significant inconvenience to the general public and have raised apprehensions regarding potential law and order disturbances.

The executive order issued by Shri Atul Tayeng prohibits the carrying of lethal weapons within Leparada District, mandating their seizure by authorized personnel. Additionally, it restricts the movement and gathering of more than four persons in a group during specific hours of the night, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM. The directive extends throughout the duration of the election process, emphasizing the paramount importance of maintaining peace and order during this critical period.