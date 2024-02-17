Arunachal Pradesh state capital Itanagar will be under Section 144 during the upcoming Statehood Day celebrations.

In a fresh notification issued by Capital Itanagar deputy commissioner Talo Potom has declared that Section 144 would be in effect in the state capital from time period of February 17 to February 21. The area within the raduis of 500 meter around the Raj Bhawan in Itanagar will be under Section 144 during the anove mentioned time period.

As per the provisions of Section 144, more than four persons would not be allowed to gather at the designated area in the city during the time period.

The administration gave the reason that there is apprehension that some individuals may try to create nuisance and distubr peace and tranquility.

The implementation of Section 144 also comes in place as the Raj Bhawan, Itanagar is scheduled to host VVIPs and dignitaries on February 21 on the Statehood Day and hence the authorities are taking this step as a precautionary measure.