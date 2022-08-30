In a joint operation carried out by security forces with the police apprehended two active cadres of United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) at Noglo village under Tirap district, Arunachal Pradesh on 26 August 2022.

Based on a specific input, security forces in a joint operation with state police apprehended two active cadres of ULFA (I) and recovered .32mm Pistol 01 with Mag, .32mm Pistol, 07 live ammunition from Noglo village, Tirap district, Arunachal Pradesh.

The apprehended individuals along with recovered items have been handed over to Tirap Police Station under Tirap District of Arunachal Pradesh for further investigation.

On the other hand, just a day ahead of Independence Day celebrations, the Tinsukia police in Assam arrested one woman and one man on suspicion of having links with the terror outfit United Liberation Front Assam-Independent (ULFA-I).

As per reports, the arrested woman identified as Mrinali Gogoi was acting as an ULFA-I linkman who was encouraging the youth to join the banned militant outfit. Gogoi is a resident of Nagaon village, Panitola area in Tinsukia district.

It has been speculated that Mrinali had begun a recruitment drive, instigating the young men and women of the region, by contacting them through social media platforms to join the militant outfit.

The young man arrested by the police has been identified as Sourav Chetia, who was instigated by Mrinali Gogoi to join ULFA-I.

According to the police, Mrinali Gogoi was in touch with ULFA-I leader Abhijit Gogoi alias Aiseng Gogoi for a very long time and under whose orders was carrying out the recruitment drive.

Mrinali was allegedly in touch with the youths through Facebook, Telegram and Skype and constantly encouraging the youths to join the group.