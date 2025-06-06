Security forces achieved significant breakthroughs against insurgent activities in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district, apprehending a senior NSCN-K (Nikki Sumi) operative and neutralising two militants in separate operations this week.

Acting on intelligence from Military Intelligence Kolkata, personnel from 24 Assam Rifles conducted a targeted operation on June 5 that led to the arrest of SS Sergeant Major Manting Wangnowham in Dasatong village, Kanubari police station area.

The operative, a resident of Dasatong village, had reportedly arrived in the area on June 3 with the intention of conducting extortion activities.

Meanwhile, border security forces engaged suspected NSCN(K-YA) militants in a fierce firefight near the Myanmar boundary on the same day, resulting in the neutralisation of two insurgents. The encounter began when an army patrol unit responded to intelligence reports and came under attack from militants operating across the porous Indo-Myanmar border.

The engagement continued for several hours before surviving insurgents retreated into Myanmar territory, taking advantage of dense forest cover. Security officials identified the deceased militants as Sergeant Major Nyaklung and Lance Corporal Neyung Aung, both believed to be members of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K-YA) faction.