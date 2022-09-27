Security forces apprehended one cadre of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on September 27.

The arrested cadre has been identified as Dwipen Asom and was apprehended from Noklok village along the Indo-Myanmar border.

He has been kept at an Assam Rifles camp at Khonsa in Arunachal’s Tirap district.

Reportedly, the cadre had managed to escape from the camp few days ago.

Recently, a suspected ULFA-I cadre named Khanjan Nath was detained in Sonari of the Charaideo district.

The cadre was apprehended near a stone crusher on the Sonari-Namtula route.

Police recovered a 7.65mm pistol, one magazine, and three rounds of ammo.