Arunachal security review flags external threats, tech-led monitoring

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik chaired a high-level security review at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar, stressing that public safety must remain the state’s top priority amid emerging internal and external challenges.

The meeting brought together Home Minister Mama Natung, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, senior state officials, representatives of the state police, Border Roads Organisation, Assam Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force, along with deputy commissioners and superintendents of police from Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts. The review followed up on decisions taken at the Namsai security meeting on July 26, 2025.

Parnaik said peace and security underpin development and urged authorities to adopt a people-centric approach that protects lives and livelihoods while building public trust. He asked district administrations, especially in sensitive and border areas, to remain alert and responsive, and called for wider use of modern technology to strengthen the state’s security apparatus.

Cautioning against attempts by external elements and agents to create disturbances, the Governor underscored the strategic importance of Arunachal Pradesh and the need for sustained vigilance. “When Arunachal Pradesh is secured, the nation is secured,” he said, while commending the coordination among uniformed forces deployed in the state.

He also praised the armed forces for efforts to build goodwill with local communities, noting that public confidence is as critical as operational readiness.

Home Minister Mama Natung highlighted key initiatives, including the surrender policy aimed at bringing misguided youth back into the mainstream, the rollout of the e-Inner Line Permit system, and other measures to bolster internal security and governance. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to peace, improved service delivery and citizen safety.

Officials from the state police, the Border Roads Organisation, and district administrations presented updates on actions taken since the Namsai meeting, detailing progress on the ground and challenges being addressed to further tighten Arunachal Pradesh’s security framework.