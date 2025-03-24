Arunachal Pradesh's Minister for Civil Aviation, Urban Affairs & Land Management, Balo Raja, met Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi to discuss pressing aviation-related issues in the state.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Secretaries, Additional Secretaries, Joint Secretaries from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), and Member (Planning) from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

During the meeting, Raja was accompanied by Kaling Moyong, President of the Arunachal BJP, and Rajesh Kamalan, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Minister.

The key agenda focused on improving air connectivity, expediting infrastructure development at airports, and ensuring better aviation services across Arunachal Pradesh.

Key Discussions and Assurances

Donyi Polo Airport, Hollongi (Itanagar): Completion of Permanent Terminal Building

Raja thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the operationalization of the Donyi Polo Airport but expressed concern over delays in completing its permanent terminal building. He urged for its early completion, and the Ministry assured that the new terminal would be ready by June 2025.

Introduction of New Flight Routes & Fare Regulation:

Raja requested daily flights between Itanagar and Delhi, immediate connectivity between Kolkata/New Delhi and other cities, and extensions to southern states via Guwahati. Naidu assured that these flight services would be introduced alongside the inauguration of the new terminal building. Regarding high airfare issues, the Minister stated that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had already raised the matter with Prime Minister Modi, and discussions were underway.

Provision of Aero-bridge:

Raja pushed for the inclusion of an aero-bridge in the airport's Master Plan up to 2047. Following this, Naidu directed AAI's Planning Member to ensure its incorporation.



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Deployment of CISF & Accommodation for Security Personnel:

Raja emphasized the need for CISF deployment at the airport, highlighting that the state government has temporarily stationed police personnel due to the absence of CISF. He also urged for the early construction of bachelor barracks for security forces, to which Naidu directed AAI to expedite the process.

Tezu Airport:

Installation of Instrument Landing System (ILS):



Raja pointed out that the airport currently operates on Visual Flight Rules (VFR), leading to frequent flight cancellations. He requested urgent installation of ILS to improve reliability, which Naidu agreed to address.

Runway Extension for Larger Aircraft:

The Minister requested an extension of the runway to accommodate larger aircraft like the Airbus A320. Naidu acknowledged the demand and agreed to take the necessary steps.

Waiver of Fire & Security Equipment Rental Charges:

Raja highlighted that Arunachal Pradesh has been providing state police and fire personnel for airport operations under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) – UDAN but is unable to bear the rental charges imposed by AAI. He urged for waivers, citing financial constraints, and Naidu assured that the matter would be reviewed.

New Airports, ALGs, and Heliports:

Construction of New Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs):

Raja requested final feasibility studies for proposed ALGs at Richi (Daporijo) and Tarmoba (Kombo, Aalo), following earlier inspections by MoCA teams. Naidu directed AAI to proceed with the necessary evaluations.

Reactivation of Old ALGs:

Raja sought reactivation of the old ALG at Anini (Alinye) and construction of a new ALG at Dirang (Zimthung), both of which were previously assessed as feasible for small fixed-wing aircraft. He urged MoCA to collaborate with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to expedite development, to which Naidu responded positively.

Development of Heliports Under UDAN 5.2:

Raja requested funding and approvals for heliports at Koloriang, Anini, Tawang, Deomali, Seppa, and Nacho to enhance helicopter connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh. Naidu assured that under a new GoI initiative, heliports would be developed in all district headquarters and other strategic locations.

Upcoming Northeast Aviation Summit in Arunachal Pradesh

Naidu informed Raja that the 3rd Northeast Aviation Summit, in collaboration with FICCI, is planned for September 5, 2025, in Itanagar. The summit aims to enhance air connectivity, develop small airstrips and heliports, and promote sustainable development through aviation. Raja assured full logistical support from the state government.

Discussions on Urban Development with Union Minister Khattar

Later in the day, Raja and Moyong led a delegation of Pasighat Municipal Council representatives to meet Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. They requested the early approval of the Guminnagar Development Project under the XV Finance Commission Grants. Khattar assured that the project would be taken up on priority.

Adventure & Tourism Plans with Union Minister Shekhawat

Raja also met Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in the presence of Kiren Rijiju. Shekhawat revealed plans to develop Mechukha as an ‘Adventure Tourism Hub’ and Tawang as a major national tourism hub.

The meetings concluded with assurances from the Union Ministers to accelerate Arunachal Pradesh’s aviation, urban, and tourism infrastructure development.