Arunachal seeks stronger inter-departmental coordination to achieve 'Lakhpati Didi' goals

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Friday, June 19, stressed the need for stronger coordination among departments to support the implementation of the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative and directed officials to prioritise eligible beneficiaries under relevant state and centrally sponsored schemes.

The directive was issued during a meeting of the state-level steering committee on the 'Lakhpati Didi' programme, chaired by Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Secretary Sonal Swaroop at the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) office in Itanagar.

Swaroop asked departments to ensure greater convergence of schemes so that identified potential 'Lakhpati Didis' can achieve sustainable annual household incomes of Rs 1 lakh or more.

She also directed departments to submit reports detailing benefits extended to self-help group (SHG) members under various 'Atmanirbhar' schemes during the last two financial years. The reports will be used to assess the contribution of these schemes towards achieving the objectives of the initiative.

Emphasising the importance of inter-departmental collaboration, Swaroop said coordinated efforts were necessary to expand livelihood opportunities and improve the income levels of SHG members across the state.

The meeting was attended by representatives from several departments and organisations, including agriculture, horticulture, skill development, veterinary services, the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) and ArSRLM.

The 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative is a flagship programme aimed at enabling women associated with self-help groups under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) to earn a sustainable annual household income of at least Rs 1 lakh. The programme focuses on livelihood diversification, entrepreneurship development, skill enhancement, financial inclusion and convergence with government welfare schemes.

During the meeting, departmental representatives highlighted various schemes and interventions that could benefit potential 'Lakhpati Didis'. The committee also discussed assessing the skill requirements of beneficiaries to facilitate targeted training and capacity-building programmes.

Departments were asked to compile and share relevant data during upcoming district-level steering committee meetings, which will be chaired by the respective deputy commissioners.

Officials from the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board also outlined market linkage initiatives, including Mission Arun Himveer, and highlighted opportunities available for women entrepreneurs under the programme.

The meeting concluded with participating departments reaffirming their commitment to working in coordination to achieve the objectives of the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative and strengthen the socio-economic empowerment of rural women in Arunachal Pradesh.