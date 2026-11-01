Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has called for expanding the Namdapha Butterfly Festival into a larger tourism and research platform, highlighting the region's potential to attract nature enthusiasts, researchers and adventure tourists.

Inaugurating the ninth edition of the festival at Miao in Changlang district, Mein said the event, which began on a modest scale in 2018, could play a bigger role in bringing national and international attention to Namdapha's biodiversity.

He highlighted the tourism opportunities offered by Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve, including trekking, wildlife exploration, adventure activities and other nature-based experiences. He also stressed the need to strengthen tourism infrastructure and involve local communities and young people in tourism-related activities.

Mein said sustained efforts were needed to give Namdapha greater recognition and establish Arunachal Pradesh as a leading destination for eco-tourism.

During his visit to Miao, the deputy chief minister also inspected the ongoing construction of a permanent state sports academy and inaugurated a Maternity and Child Care Centre under the Community Health Centre, along with a Youth Activity and Development Centre.

He was accompanied by Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, Chief Minister's adviser and Miao-Vijoynagar MLA Kamlung Mosang, Nampong MLA Laisam Simai, and PCCF (Wildlife and Biodiversity) and Chief Wildlife Warden Samuel Changkija.