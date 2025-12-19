Arunachal seminar highlights buckwheat push to strengthen hill farmers’ food security

A sharp rise in buckwheat cultivation has emerged as a key strategy to improve food and nutritional security for hill farmers in Arunachal Pradesh, experts said at a state-level seminar-cum-workshop held at Pasighat.

The programme, organised by the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF), Pasighat, under Central Agricultural University, Imphal, focused on identifying alternative crops that can withstand changing climatic conditions while boosting farm incomes in the state. Buckwheat, locally known as phapar, was highlighted as a priority crop because of its low water requirement, minimal input cost and high nutritional value.

More than 200 farmers from East Siang, Upper Siang, Siang, Lower Siang and Lower Dibang Valley districts of Arunachal Pradesh, along with participants from parts of Dhemaji district of Assam, attended the event. The workshop received support from the All India Coordinated Research Network (AICRN) on Potential Crops under ICAR–NBPGR, New Delhi.

A major attraction of the programme was hands-on exposure for farmers, including visits to experimental fields at CHF, Pasighat, and demonstrations of buckwheat cultivation under oil palm plantations at the College of Agriculture, Pasighat. The sessions showcased diversified cropping systems suited to hill agriculture.

Addressing the gathering, CHF Dean Dr L. Wangchu stressed the need to move beyond rice-centric farming to ensure nutritional security and climate resilience in Arunachal Pradesh. Scientists from ICAR–NBPGR underlined the health benefits of buckwheat, particularly for diabetic patients, and its potential role in addressing climate change challenges.

Dr S K Yadav, Nodal Officer of AICRN on Potential Crops, said value addition and better market linkage could significantly enhance farmers’ income. He noted that buckwheat’s journey in Arunachal Pradesh has gained momentum in recent years.

Former BJP Kisan Morcha president and state BJP vice president Dunggoli Libang said the area under buckwheat cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh has expanded from around 400 hectares to nearly 5,000 hectares, reflecting growing acceptance among farmers.

Officials said the workshop aimed to equip farmers with practical knowledge on cultivating buckwheat and other potential crops suited to local conditions. Dr Wangchu noted that buckwheat is protein-rich, climate-resilient and does not require fertilisers, making it a viable option to address nutritional gaps, particularly among children in the state.

The programme concluded with a call for wider adoption of suitable alternative crops to strengthen food security and livelihoods across Arunachal’s hill districts.