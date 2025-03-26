The North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR) in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh hosted a day-long national seminar on the theme “Recent Advances & Developments in Local Health Tradition and Biodiversity Research with its Challenges and Prospects”.

The event, held at the institute’s conference hall, focused on the importance of traditional and folk medicine, particularly in the Northeast region, and the need for scientific validation of these practices.

The seminar commenced with a ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the delegates and organizing committee, followed by the release of the seminar abstracts. Dr. Robindra Teron, Director of NEIAFMR, delivered the opening remarks, emphasizing the seminar's role in highlighting the significance of local health traditions and herbal medicines in addressing various health challenges.

A total of 38 abstracts were received on subjects including local health traditions, floristic diversity, agriculture, horticulture, and Ayurveda. The event was conducted in a hybrid format, with 20 online presenters and 15 in-person speakers, and featured five lead lectures.

Prof. Dipak Chetia, Dean of Dibrugarh University, Assam, attended as the chief guest and spoke at length on the importance of traditional medicines and healthcare resources. He stressed the need for scientific validation and modernization of folk medicine practices.

Dr. Dinesh Baruah, the founder principal of the institute, also shared his experiences working with traditional healers in Pasighat and East Siang, who use naturally available herbs for treating ailments.

In the first technical session, Prof. Bhaben Tanti from Gauhati University delivered an insightful lecture on “Ethnobotany and Artificial Intelligence for Future Healthcare Innovation in Vikashit Bharat 2047.”

Another key speaker, Dr. Temin Payum from JN College, Pasighat, presented his research on the potential of black turmeric herbal tea. Dr. S. Sureshkumar Singh shared his findings on the “Diversity, Prospect, and Conservation Needs of Wild Ornamental Banana (Musa spp.) in Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast,” while Dr. Dinesh Baruah discussed local health traditions and their relevance today.

During a break, Dr. Amal Bawri, Coordinator of the seminar, Dr. Imlikumba, Joint Coordinator, and Dr. Teron, Director of NEIAFMR, spoke to the media about the seminar’s efforts to enhance the efficiency of traditional folk medicines through research and scientific validation. Dr. Teron highlighted the long-standing use of Ayurvedic practices in the Northeast, noting how many local tribes rely on herbal medicines for healing.

The NEIAFMR, established to strengthen and develop traditional healthcare in the Northeast, serves as a premier research center for Local Health Traditions (LHTs) and Ethno-Medicinal Practices (EMPs).

The institute has been instrumental in providing a platform for traditional healers, Ayurvedic researchers, and the scientific community to collaborate and validate the efficacy of traditional medicine, thus improving human health and well-being.