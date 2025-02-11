The Seppa district administration has initiated the Right of Way (ROW) marking and pegging for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road connecting Seppa to Laimoya.

A dedicated board, led by Yomgam Marde, APCS, Circle Officer of Sawa, was constituted to oversee the marking process. The team, comprising Assistant Engineer (AE), Junior Engineer (JE), police personnel, and local youths, commenced work at 7:00 am from Pacha Bridge and successfully completed the task by 12:00 pm at Laimoya Road Bridge. Despite persistent rainfall and unfavorable weather conditions, the officials persevered to ensure the seamless execution of the project.

The Seppa District Administration remains committed to facilitating infrastructural growth, with a vision to transform East Kameng into a model district of Arunachal Pradesh. Once completed, this PMGSY road will enhance connectivity, ease traffic congestion, and drive socio-economic progress for Seppa and its adjoining areas.

Emphasizing community involvement, the administration has urged local residents and stakeholders to extend their cooperation for the smooth execution of the project.