Iken Lollen, Assistant Matron at the district hospital in Seppa, East Kameng, has been awarded the prestigious National Florence Nightingale Award by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 11.

Lollen, who began her career as an Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) in 1985, was promoted to Nursing Officer in 2005 and has served the healthcare sector for nearly four decades. Known for her dedicated participation in immunization drives and her work in child health and family planning services, she has been recognized for her consistent efforts in improving healthcare outcomes in her district.

Mankimi, another recipient of the award, hails from Serchhip in Mizoram. Praised for her commitment to the nursing profession, she was congratulated by Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who stated, "Congratulations to Pi H. Mankimi, wife of Pu R. Sanghmingthanga, IOC, Serchhip for receiving the prestigious National Florence Nightingale Award 2024. Proud to have her from my constituency, Serchhip!"

The National Florence Nightingale Awards, instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, recognize exceptional nursing professionals for their dedication and service across India. The awards celebrate the legacy of Florence Nightingale and encourage nursing staff to strive for excellence in their field.

The 2024 ceremony honored professionals in three categories: ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwife), LHV (Lady Health Visitor), and Nurse. The event was attended by Health Minister J.P. Nadda and other dignitaries, showcasing the vital role nurses play in delivering quality healthcare nationwide.