To boost eco-tourism and sustainable development, Seram village, in collaboration with the Modi Welfare Society (MWS) and Mebo Administration, launched ‘Mission Mullek’ (Palm Yard Village) under the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM), on February 24.

The initiative aims to enhance the village’s tourism potential while promoting environmental conservation.

The launch ceremony, held at the Seram village community hall (Mosup), was attended by retired Deputy Director of Agriculture Obang Doso Panggam as the chief guest and Extra Assistant Commissioner of Mebo, Nancy Yirang, as the guest of honour.

The event was supervised by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mebo and ECMM Chairman, Sibo Passing, along with ECMM Manager Olen Megu Damin.

As a symbolic start to the initiative, 150 Areca nut saplings were planted, marking the beginning of a large-scale plantation drive. The plantation is expected to not only enhance the village’s green cover but also contribute to economic self-reliance by leveraging Areca nut cultivation as a sustainable tourism attraction.

Speaking at the event, officials and mission partners expressed optimism that Mission Mullek would transform Seram village into a thriving rural tourism hub.

The project aligns with the broader objectives of the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission, an initiative spearheaded by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng and ADC Mebo Sibo Passing, which focuses on environmental conservation and community-driven development.

With this launch, Seram village takes a major step toward eco-friendly tourism and agricultural prosperity, ensuring long-term benefits for the region.