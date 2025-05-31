In a devastating incident triggered by relentless monsoon rains, seven people, including two families and two young children, lost their lives late last night when their vehicle was swept off the Bana-Seppa road by a powerful landslide and plunged into a deep gorge.

The tragic event occurred on the hazardous National Highway 13, which connects Bana and Seppa in East Kameng district. A Maruti Fronx carrying the victims was hit by falling debris and washed down a steep ravine. Rescue teams later confirmed that all seven occupants had died on the spot.

Among the deceased were Sankar Aka (popularly known as Sanju Badi), his wife Tasum Badi, and their children, Kachung (5) and Nicha (2). Also perishing in the landslide were a pregnant woman and two children, reportedly the wife and children of one Sichi Yame, according to family sources.

In a close brush with disaster, a Tata Sumo traveling along the same stretch narrowly escaped a similar fate. The driver halted just in time near the collapsing edge of the road. Though no one in the Sumo was injured, the passengers were left severely traumatized by the near-miss.

The Bana-Seppa route is widely regarded as one of the most landslide-prone corridors in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly during the monsoon season. Chronic issues such as fragile slopes, inadequate drainage, and insufficient maintenance have turned this essential lifeline into a seasonal death trap.

Local authorities are conducting search and recovery efforts despite adverse weather conditions hampering operations. Emergency teams are battling heavy rain, slippery terrain, and debris accumulation in a race against time to ensure no further risks to commuters.

Expressing deep grief over the tragedy, Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister and Seppa West MLA Mama Natung conveyed his condolences via social media. “It’s very painful to hear about the tragic loss… My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” he posted. “May their souls rest in peace. Om Shanti Shanti.” He also urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid travel during inclement weather, especially along vulnerable stretches of highway.

This incident has reignited public outcry demanding urgent infrastructural upgrades and better disaster preparedness in the region. Locals continue to call for proper early warning systems, slope stabilization measures, and safer road planning to prevent future tragedies.