As Arunachal Against Corruption (AAC) on October 11 demonstrated their sixth ''Dharna'' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, several social activists reached Delhi and extended their support to the ongoing protest.

These social activists from Arunachal demanded CBI and ED inquiry into alleged multi-crore corruption charges against the Pema Khandu-led Arunachal government.

One of these, Yangda Logu, a social activist from the remote Koloriang town of Kurung Kumey district while speaking exclusively to India Today NE at Jantar Mantar said that he is supporting the protest because there is corruption in every nook and corner of the state, adding, ''That is the reason many activists are blindly supporting this protest''.

Commenting on his own constituency, 21 Koloriang under Kurung Kumey district, Logu alleged that malpractice is going on in implementing PMGSY road schemes, particularly in the koloriang constituency.

''MLA uses his power to get contract works by breaking the tender norms,'' Logu added.

He further added that the BADP Border area development program funds provided by the Centre also got misused by people in power in his district bordering China.

''Parsiparlo, Sarli, Panyasang, Damin and many other circles located near China border and the PMSGSY roads whose tenders awarded to contractors pertaining to designated schemes are being constructed at snail slow speed with degraded quality,'' he further alleged.

Due to a lack of infrastructure, be it medical, education, and roads; the citizens are compelled to migrate toward cities leaving behind empty villages near the International border.

As per Logu, vote for note is the main cause of corruption as an election is a money game and a money festival.

''Even one voter gets lakhs of rupees to cast their valuable vote in Kurung Kumey district,'' Logu claimed.

He said that rich candidates buy citizens and families who have eligible voters and later they recover all amount spent on elections instead of carrying out development works.

Logu further urged the people of Arunachal to elect an honest leader who has a vision of development in his mind and avoid vote for note culture.

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