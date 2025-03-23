Saint Francis De Sales (SFS) College, Aalo, in collaboration with the NSS Unit SFSC and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) Aalo, successfully organized the District Nodal Round of the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament (VBYP) 2025. The event, themed “One Nation, One Election: Paving the Way for Viksit Bharat,” took place on March 22-23 at the Mermier Auditorium of the college.

As the designated district nodal institute, SFS College catered to young participants from West Siang, Lepa Rada, Shi-Yomi, and Upper Subansiri districts. The program was conducted under the directives of the Regional Directorate of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Guwahati, under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

The event was chaired by Dr. Fr. Jose Karipadathu, Principal of SFS College, and was effectively coordinated by Kenli Ete, NSS Program Officer cum Nodal Officer VBYP 2025, alongside Ms. Inkey Tayeng, IQAC Coordinator, and Moji Riba, In-charge of the Literary Club.

The inaugural session was honored by the presence of Adv. Topin Ete, MLA of the 30-Aalo West Assembly Constituency, who addressed the youth, emphasizing the need for constructive participation in nation-building. He also urged young minds to steer clear of drug abuse and contribute positively to society. The Principal, in his welcome speech, stressed the crucial role of youth in shaping India’s future.

The two-day event saw 105 participants deliver insightful three-minute speeches on the designated topic, demonstrating a strong grasp of electoral reforms and their impact on national development. Following rigorous evaluation, 10 outstanding participants were selected to represent the district nodal round at the state-level event in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.