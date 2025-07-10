Arunachal shares border with Tibet, not China: CM Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the state does not share a border with China.

Speaking to PTI, CM Khandu said that "the 1,200 km international border in Arunachal Pradesh is with Tibet, not with China".

His statement comes amidst sensitivities surrounding the region and China’s assertive claims over Arunachal Pradesh as well as its frequent renaming of places in the state.

When suggested that Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,200 km border with China, Khandu quickly intervened and said, “Let me correct you here. We share a border with Tibet and not China.” “Officially, Tibet is under China now. That can’t be ruled out. But originally, we share a border with Tibet. And in Arunachal Pradesh, we share three international boundaries — with Bhutan, approximately 150 km, with Tibet, around 1,200 km, which is one of the longest in the country, and on the eastern side, with Myanmar, around 550 km,” he said.

The chief minister insisted that no state in India directly shares a border with China, only with Tibet, and that region was forcibly occupied by China in the 1950s.

Khandu said historical facts back the fact it was an Indo-Tibet border and referred to the Shimla Convention of 1914 in which representatives of British India, China and Tibet participated.

On China’s habit of giving its own names to places in Arunachal Pradesh, he said the neighbouring country has renamed places not once but five times.

“I think the last time they renamed many places in Arunachal… if I am not mistaken, I think this was their fifth attempt in total. So it is not surprising for us. We know China’s habit, and I think officially the MEA has dealt with it and has given them a reply,” he said.