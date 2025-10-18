Arunachal: Shaurya motorcycle rally concludes at Neelam Tebi War Memorial honouring 1962 war heroes

The four-day-long “Shaurya Motorcycle Rally” culminated at the under-construction Neelam Tebi War Memorial in Keyi Panyor District on Friday, October 17, marking a powerful tribute to the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of the soldiers who fought in the 1962 India–China War.

Flagged off from Likabali Military Station on October 14, the rally covered approximately 900 kilometres across the challenging landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh, retracing the historic wartime routes once used by the Indian Army.

A team of 20 riders, including serving personnel from the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) alongside 12 civilians from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, traversed through the remote and strategic locations of Basar, Borarupak, Menga, Taksing, Daporijo, and Ziro.

The rally not only served as a symbol of remembrance but also as an instrument of social outreach. The participants interacted with local residents and students, felicitated community leaders, and conducted awareness campaigns advocating “Tribal Unity,” “Nation Building,” and the State Government’s mission of “No Drugs & No School Dropouts.”

Paying solemn homage at the Shere Thapa War Memorial and the Neelam Tebi War Memorial, the riders commemorated the valour of the 1962 war heroes who defended the nation’s frontiers under the harshest conditions.

The initiative also highlighted the deepening civil-military cooperation in the border regions—an essential foundation for national security and unity.

The rally participants are scheduled to meet the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh during the Ziro Honour Run on October 19, an event organised by the Spear Corps of the Indian Army ahead of National Solidarity Day on October 20.