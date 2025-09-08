Arunachal: Shergaon apple farmer honoured with ‘Harvest of the Month’ by CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh has once again highlighted its horticultural potential as Chief Minister Pema Khandu conferred the ‘Harvest of the Month Farmer Award’ on progressive apple grower Netan Dorjee Thungon of Shergaon, West Kameng district.





Thungon, who is an engineer by profession, has earned this recognition for his remarkable contribution to apple cultivation and production in the state. His dedication to horticulture despite a professional career in engineering has set an inspiring benchmark for aspiring farmers across the region.





Extending his congratulations, Kalaktang-Rupa MLA Tseten Chombay lauded Thungon’s achievement, describing it as a proud moment for Shergaon and the state’s farming community. He added that such recognition will serve as a motivating force for many hardworking farmers to pursue excellence in horticulture.





The award reflects Shergaon’s growing reputation as a hub of quality apple farming and the state government’s commitment to acknowledging the efforts of individuals who contribute significantly to the agricultural sector.