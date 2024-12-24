In a historic moment for the Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh, Yaken Pujen has been elected unopposed as the BJP District President, becoming the first woman to hold the position in this remote district near the Indo-China border.

The election, held during the Sangathan Parv Phase III of the district, also saw Lipor Ragyor being elected unopposed as a State Council Member.

Local MLA and Minister for Education, RWD, and Tourism, P.D. Sona, hailed the achievement as a proud moment for the district and the Bharatiya Janata Party. “Yaken Pujen’s election as the first woman BJP District Unit President from Yomi is a matter of immense pride. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to both Yaken Pujen and Lipor Ragyor. I wish them great success in their journey to strengthen the party and serve our district,” he remarked.

This milestone reflects the BJP's commitment to fostering inclusive leadership and empowering women in politics, even in the most remote parts of the country.



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