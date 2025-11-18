Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti marks 31 years of value-based education across state

The Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti (ASVS) marked its 31st Foundation Day on November 18 with celebrations held across Vidya Niketans and residential schools in multiple districts, reaffirming its focus on value-based and culturally rooted education.

The central event took place at the ASVS headquarters in Abotani Vidya Niketan, Pachin (Kamak Nagar Campus), Naharlagun, where the Foundation Day flag was hoisted at a formal ceremony. The occasion brought together senior ASVS members, including Secretary Tumge Lollen, Joint Secretary Gyamar Kassung, and State Coordinator Sukumaran K.

Speaking at the gathering, ASVS patron and former adviser to the chief minister Tai Tagak underscored the importance of preserving local languages and promoting familial values. He urged students to practise regional songs and maintain strong communication within families, describing these as essential parts of holistic learning.

Secretary Tumge Lollen thanked parents and students for their trust in the organisation, noting that despite limited infrastructure, ASVS remains dedicated to high academic and cultural standards. He announced that the organisation would honour its top students for the 2024–25 session—state board Class 5 and 8 toppers and CBSE Class 10 toppers—at the headquarters on November 24.

To commemorate the day, schools across Papum Pare, West Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Lower Siang, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai, and Changlang districts, along with KGBVs and EMRS institutions, held essay writing, drawing, and patriotic song competitions.