Arunachal ships first consignment of Mebo pineapples, lemons to Sikkim after inter-state MoU

Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, July 22, flagged off the first consignment of pineapples and lemons from Mebo subdivision in East Siang district to Sikkim, marking the beginning of an agricultural trade partnership between the two States following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed last month.

The truck carrying the produce was flagged off by Talem Taboh, Advisor to the Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture and Allied Sectors, at Mebo in the presence of Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, Mariyang-Geku MLA Oni Panyang, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nancy Yirang, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Ruth Tabing Boko, panchayat representatives and government officials.

The initiative was spearheaded by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng to create market linkages for farmers in the 39th Mebo Assembly constituency.

The consignment follows an MoU signed between the 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency of Arunachal Pradesh and the 14th Temi-Namphing Assembly Constituency of Sikkim during the International Agro-Tourism Festival held in South Sikkim from June 13 to 15.

The agreement, signed by Oken Tayeng and Temi-Namphing MLA Bedu Singh Panth, established the two constituencies as sister constituencies for three years to promote cooperation in tourism, agriculture, cultural exchange, environmental conservation, skill development and sustainable rural development.

Addressing farmers and officials at the flag-off ceremony, Tayeng said the initiative would open new market opportunities for growers of Mebo's pineapples and lemons. He said establishing direct market access would help farmers sell their produce without the burden of unsold stock and improve their income.

Tayeng also urged neighbouring constituencies to collaborate in promoting the production and marketing of locally grown fruits and vegetables.

Referring to Sikkim-based food processing company Supreme Sikkim, Tayeng said he was impressed by its range of organic products and hoped the partnership would add value to Mebo's agricultural produce while generating employment for local farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Taboh highlighted the importance of commercial agriculture in improving rural livelihoods and praised the initiative to strengthen agricultural trade between Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. He assured the gathering of the government's support for similar initiatives aimed at expanding market access for farmers.

The event concluded with a one-minute silence in memory of District Horticulture Officer Ayi Remi Ering, whose contribution to the horticulture sector was acknowledged by Tayeng.