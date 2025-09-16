Arunachal: Shoot-at-sight order of stray dogs draws strong opposition in Aalo

A controversial decision taken by the Bene village authorities under West Siang district has sparked widespread outrage after the local HGB (Head Gaon Burah) issued an order authorising the killing and shooting of dogs roaming in the village.

The decision, passed in a village meeting on September 8, came in response to recent rabies cases reported in the area, and was slated to be enforced from September 15, 2025.

The minutes of the meeting, signed by the village authorities, stated that dogs found straying in Bene and nearby villages were to be culled to “restrict the spread of rabies disease.” This order, which effectively sanctioned a shoot-at-sight directive, quickly drew the ire of animal rights groups, activists, and concerned citizens.

Condemning the move, the Arunachal Animal Welfare Society (AAWS), Itanagar, submitted a joint representation to the Deputy Commissioner of West Siang district on Monday. In its memorandum, the organisation termed the order as a grave violation of animal welfare laws and a “barbaric act of cruelty.”

“The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and directives of the Supreme Court of India strictly prohibit the culling of dogs by shooting or killing. Only sterilisation and vaccination are the lawful and humane methods of population and disease control,” the AAWS noted in its letter, signed by chairpersons Dr. Heri Roshni and Jumphi Gadi.



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The Society further highlighted that killing stray or pet dogs will not solve the rabies issue. Instead, it urged the administration to implement mass vaccination and sterilisation drives, combined with awareness campaigns on responsible pet ownership.

“Such an indiscriminate measure will only invite national and international criticism and create fear and distress among villagers, especially children and caregivers who often keep dogs as companions and guard animals,” the letter stated.

Local voices have also expressed anger over the directive. A social media post reacting to the order described the decision-makers as “nothing but a bunch of barbarians,” stressing that there was no justifiable reason to authorise the mass killing of dogs.

The animal welfare body has now urged the Deputy Commissioner to urgently nullify the shoot-at-sight order and direct the Health and Veterinary departments to immediately conduct rabies vaccination and sterilisation drives in Bene and the surrounding villages.

As the debate deepens, the order has brought to the fore the ethical challenges of balancing public health concerns with humane treatment of animals in rural Arunachal Pradesh.