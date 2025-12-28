Arunachal shooter wins silver at national championship

The Arunachal Pradesh Rifle Association (APRA) on Friday hailed shooter Pemba Tamang for winning a silver medal at the ongoing 68th National Shooting Championship, calling it a significant achievement for the state.

Tamang secured second place in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (individual) event, competing against shooters from across the country at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi.

In a statement, Chukhu Apa, president of the Arunachal Pradesh Rifle Association, said the performance had brought pride to Arunachal Pradesh and highlighted the growing presence of the state in national-level shooting sports.

Only two shooters from Arunachal Pradesh—Yalom Mize and Pemba Tamang—are representing the state at the championship, which is being held from December 11, 2025, to January 4, 2026.

The APRA leadership congratulated Tamang for his result and said such performances would inspire young shooters in the state to take up the sport seriously.