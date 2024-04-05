The Chief Election Officer of Arunachal Pradesh has taken action against members of the Arunachal Christian Forum and the CMC (CEA), issuing show-cause notices for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. The notices were prompted by allegations that these members were encouraging voters to support Congress candidates who are Christian believers.

In a notification dated March 26, 2024, and an appeal dated April 1, 2024, circulated on social media platforms, the ACF & PCFC were found extending support to two MP candidates, Nabam Tuki for Arunachal West Parliamentary Constituency and Shri Bosiram Siram for Arunachal East Parliamentary Constituency, for the upcoming General Election of 2024. They were also urging all members of ACF & PCFC to actively participate in ensuring the victory of the said candidates.

However, the Chief Election Officer cited the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1988, which prohibits religious institutions or their managers from using premises under their control for the promotion or propagation of any political activity. The notices issued are deemed contradictory to this Act and the Election Commission of India's Guidelines on Model Code of Conduct.

Consequently, the recipients of the notices are directed to provide a clarification or show cause for conducting such political propaganda under the banner of a religious institution/organization.

They have been given a deadline of three days from the date of issuance of the notice to respond. Failure to do so will result in necessary legal action being initiated against them as per the provisions of the law.