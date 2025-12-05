Arunachal showcases culture and entrepreneurship as sole state partner at Hornbill Festival

Arunachal Pradesh has taken centre stage at the 26th Hornbill Festival, participating as the sole State Partner and showcasing its cultural richness, traditional craftsmanship and emerging entrepreneurial landscape at the Naga Heritage Village, Kisama.

The partnership not only spotlights Arunachal’s cultural diplomacy but also strengthens prospects for regional cooperation, enhanced market access and sustainable tourism.

A dedicated stall near the entrance of the Bamboo Pavilion has become a key attraction, offering visitors a glimpse into Arunachal’s artisanal ecosystem. Among the brands drawing attention is House of Macnok, which features handcrafted products made by rural communities, including women and youth, blending revived traditional craft practices with contemporary utility.

C & C Organic & Handmade Pickle brings preservative-free pickles rooted in indigenous culinary techniques from the Nocte Hills of Tirap. Mistyball offers tea blends sourced from the “Misty Fall Valley,” merging premium local tea leaves with traditional herbs and spices.

Founded in 2022 in Ziro Valley, KT Organic and Healthy Fruit presents organic fruit candies made from kiwi, plum, peach, pineapple and wild apple. A women-led SHG under the Idu Mishmi apex body is drawing steady attention with GI-registered traditional textiles that maintain cultural authenticity while adapting to modern designs.

Women entrepreneurs from Siang Beverages are showcasing handcrafted rice-based brews made using organic ingredients through traditional fermentation techniques, entirely free of chemicals.

Even as Arunachal’s pavilion garners enthusiastic footfall, the festival’s wider cultural fabric continues to mesmerise. On Day 4, the unity display by 18 Naga tribes drew thousands of domestic and foreign visitors at the Unity Plaza. The programme was hosted by Rural Development & SIRD Minister Metsubo Jamir and co-hosted by Agriculture Advisor Mhathung Yanthan. Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh and Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (NER), Guwahati, Surabhi Varma Garg, graced the event as special guests.

One of this year’s most captivating attractions is Yungan Khampai Konyak, Nagaland’s tallest man at 6 feet 9 inches. The 24-year-old, clad in traditional Konyak attire, has become a favourite among visitors seeking selfies. Weighing 120 kilograms, he is fondly regarded by the Konyak community as a “gift of God.”

Visitors also witnessed traditional games and competitions, including a horn-blowing event at the Sumi Morung under the aegis of Tribal Vision and the Department of Youth Resources & Sports. The 18th Hornbill International Naga Wrestling Championship was organised by the Nagaland Wrestling Association at Kimipfüphe Local Ground in Kigwema, located about three kilometres from Kisama.

According to the Tourism Department, the festival had welcomed 55,842 visitors as of Wednesday, including 987 foreign tourists, 13,811 domestic travellers and 41,044 locals. Opening day saw 22,508 visitors, while Tuesday recorded 18,010, reflecting the enduring appeal of Nagaland’s flagship “Festival of Festivals.”