Arunachal showcases tribal heritage at Ashtalakshmi cultural exchange

The Department of Art and Culture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Rono Hills, organized a cultural exchange event as part of the Ashtalakshmi Darshan initiative under the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav. The programme aimed to promote inter-state cultural exchange between the eight Northeastern states and other parts of India under the aegis of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

Guided by Dr N.T. Rikam, Registrar of Rajiv Gandhi University, the event brought together a blend of tradition, art, and youthful energy. It was attended by a delegation of 44 students from Goa and Uttarakhand, along with several dignitaries and cultural representatives.

The cultural meet featured captivating audio-visual presentations showcasing the vibrant tribal heritage of Arunachal Pradesh. Performances included soulful folk renditions by Er John Paleng, folk-fusion presentations by Toba Angu, artistic displays by Hage Rinya, melodic performances by Rode Karcho, choreography by Joram Rinya, and creative art expressions by Khawchat Pansang. These artists enthralled the audience while elaborating on the symbolic meanings and significance of Arunachal’s diverse tribal art forms.

Students from Goa and Uttarakhand reciprocated the gesture through their own cultural performances, fostering a spirit of unity and mutual appreciation.

The event was graced by the presence of several dignitaries including Smt. M. Riba (IAS), Secretary, Department of Art & Culture, Shri Ibom Tao, Director, Shri S. Mam, Joint Director, Shri Oshon Borang, DACO (HQ), Smti. Taba Yashika, DACO (HQ), Dr. Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, Nodal Officer, Ashtalakshmi Darshan, and Moyir Riba Gamlin, Coordinator and PRO, Ashtalakshmi Darshan. Distinguished guests from outside the state, including Dr. Deepak Singh (Uttarakhand), Dr. Arun Chaturvedi, Subhasini alias Gitali Santosh Kudnekar, and Sujan Shankar Sawant (Goa), also attended the programme.

Adding to the enthusiasm, newly recruited DACO and AACO officers from the APPSCCE 2024 batch participated in the event as part of their induction training, gaining firsthand exposure to the cultural richness of the region.

The exchange concluded on a note of cultural harmony and mutual respect, reinforcing the Ashtalakshmi initiative’s core vision to strengthen emotional and cultural integration among India’s diverse states.