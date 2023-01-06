Si-Donyi festival of Tagin Community celebrated with great enthusiasm at Si Donyi ground in Naharlagun. Rajya Sabha MP, Nabam Rebia and Itanagar DC Talo Potom attended the festival as Chief Guest and Guest of honour.

Si-Donyi, the major festival of Tagin community, was celebrated across the State on January 6 with religious fervour and traditional gaiety.

Tagin refers to a tribe of Arunachal Pradesh, which is a member of the larger designation of Tani Tribes. Most Tagins are concentrated in Daporijo, Upper Subansiri district but some are also found in adjoining parts West Siang.

In 1971, about 20,000 people claim to be of Tagin ethnicity. Tagins are generally adherents of Donyi Polo, although two groups of Tagin–the Naa and Mra have come under the influence of Tibetan Buddhism.

The Mra of Limeking Circle, along the Indo-China Border are not to be confused with The Mara of Taliha Circle. In case of The 'Mra' community, the adherence was never religious but cultural in small measure and in recent years they have almost completely converted into Christianity.

Tibetan Buddhist influence among the Naa sections of the Tagin was a result of migration of Tibetans from the north in the 18th century as well as visits by Buddhist missionaries of the Nyingma sect who paid tribute to the chiefs as a result of Tibetan settlement in their land.

The most important festival of the Tagins, Si-Donyi, involves the veneration of the earth(si) and the sun(donyi).

The festivals of Upper Subansiri district mainly reflect the indigenous tribal culture and traditions of this region. The major festivals of this district of Arunachal Pradesh are Si-Donyi festival, Bori Boot festival, Boori-Yullow festival and Mopin festival. These festivals are celebrated with tremendous fanfare and enthusiasm.

Si-Donyi Festival is celebrated mainly in the month of January every year. It is considered as the most significant festival of the Tagins who form the largest tribal group in the district. Si-Donyi signifies the Earth and the Sun. The Earth gains the first priority and hence they consider earth as their mother.

Si-Donyi festival being conducted on a large scale can not be performed individually because of the huge expenditure involved. Thus, this festival is celebrated collectively by the Tagin tribes. The local youths work for around a month for the preparation of the festival. The elderly persons from the tribe are responsible for forming the committee that organises the festivals. They also guide the priests in performing the rituals for Si-Donyi puja.

Talking to India TodayNE Nabam Rebia Member of Parliament Rajya Sabha informed that Si Donyi has a great meaning as Si means Earth and Donyi means Sun and this agricultural festival is celebrated for worshipping indigenous gods for the welfare of whole humanity and whole world & not only for particular Tagin community.

Rebia urged parents to teach their children their own mother tongue and teach them traditional values as people should not forget their own roots. MP Rebia assured that he will provide funds to develop the infrastructure of this Si Donyi ground.

Talking to India today Famous Youtuber of Arunachal Lily Maying urged all to save their culture as culture tradition is our identity, and regarding the celebration of Si Donyi, Maying stated that from 3 to 6 January Tagins of Arunachal celebrate this festival for the prosperity and happiness of whole mankind and also welcome the new year, also the earth and sun which resembles Sidonyi word.

Lily Maying appealed youths to wear their traditional cloths occasionally and not to to forget their tradition and culture.