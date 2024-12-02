The Siang Butterfly Watching 2024, part of the Siang Eco Adventure Fest, successfully wrapped up with an impressive count of 96 butterfly species. Held from November 28 to December 1, the event, organised by the Siang Valley MPCS, attracted 20 participants, including four international delegates from Tanzania.

The event spotlighted the region’s rich biodiversity, with notable species sightings such as the Singleton, Myanmar Quaker, Common Peacock, Paris Peacock, and Common Onyx. These discoveries underline the area's potential for eco-tourism and the importance of biodiversity conservation.

The event included community-focused initiatives, such as awareness programmes at Pangin Senior Secondary School, Kasurba Gandhi School, and Yemsing Village. These sessions aimed to promote eco-tourism and instill a sense of conservation responsibility in the local population.

Ojin Tasing, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, inaugurated the event by releasing the official T-shirt. Resource persons, including Dr Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, Nawang G Bhutia (President of BAMOS NCS), and Roshan Upadhaya, led informative sessions on butterfly conservation and identification.

Bhutia expressed his gratitude for the support of key political figures, including Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, acknowledging that the event would not have been possible without their backing.

In addition to species identification, the event offered workshops and field trips focused on butterfly identification and conservation techniques. The emphasis on sustainable practices highlighted the potential for eco-tourism to support local economies.

Looking ahead, the organisers plan to expand the event, offering specialized training and educational materials. Continued collaboration with government bodies, NGOs, and research institutions will enhance conservation efforts in the region.

“This event has truly inspired a new generation of conservationists,” said Topi Jerang Tatin, ZPM Kebang, with Organising Secretary Tajom Tatin expressing pride in the event's achievements.