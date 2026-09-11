Arunachal: Siang River erosion damages WRC fields, threatens livelihoods in Lower Mebo

Severe erosion caused by flooding in the Siang River has damaged Wet Rice Cultivation (WRC) fields and other agricultural land in Borguli village under Mebo Sub-Division of East Siang district, raising concerns over the livelihoods of several farming families.

Taking note of the situation, Monggu Banggo-I ZPM Bapiyang Tayeng, accompanied by WRD Mebo Sub-Division Assistant Engineer Bani Langkam and Borguli Gaon Burahs Nogen Yirang, Tokong Tayeng and Bidesor Perme, inspected the affected areas on Friday to assess the extent of erosion and agricultural damage.

The inspection team found that portions of Otil Tayeng’s WRC fields had already been eroded, while agricultural land belonging to Aki Tayeng, Golen Tayeng, Odan Tayeng, Joito Tayeng, Jin Tayeng and several other farmers in the area is also facing the threat of further erosion.

Local residents said recurring floods and the changing course of the Siang River have already washed away significant stretches of cash-crop plantations, bamboo groves and fertile agricultural land. The advancing erosion has now reached WRC fields, which are a key source of food and income for many families in Borguli.

The WRD official and the local Panchayati Raj Institution representative assessed the damage for preparation of a detailed report to be submitted to the concerned authorities.

Affected farmer Otil Tayeng said his agricultural land is the primary source of livelihood for his family and helps support his children’s education.

“The erosion has already reached my standing paddy field, and the remaining portion could be swallowed by the river at any time,” he said.

The affected villagers have appealed to the state and central governments for immediate intervention, adequate compensation for the losses and construction of durable flood-control and erosion-protection structures. They have also called for a long-term and sustainable solution to prevent further loss of farmland, standing crops and property.

The erosion problem is not limited to Borguli. Several villages in the Monggu Banggo area of Mebo Sub-Division, including Namsing, Seram, Kongkul, Mer and Gadum, are also reportedly facing severe erosion along the Siang River. Residents of these areas have repeatedly sought timely government intervention.

Meanwhile, Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng said a proposal for a mega flood-control project along the riverbank from Sigar to Mer village is yet to receive sanction from the Central Government.

“Without a mega project, it will not be possible to effectively mitigate erosion along the left bank of the Siang River under Mebo Sub-Division. Small-scale projects implemented at scattered locations will not resolve the concerns of the affected people,” Tayeng said.

The MLA said he had raised the hardships and concerns of affected communities with both the state and central governments and expressed hope that the state government under Chief Minister Pema Khandu would consider the needs of people in the Mebo Assembly Constituency.

Tayeng further pointed out that several villages on the Lower Mebo side have already suffered losses to village areas, schools, healthcare facilities, roads, electricity infrastructure, farmland and other livelihood-generating agricultural assets due to river erosion.

He urged the authorities to undertake urgent and comprehensive flood-control and erosion-protection measures to safeguard the affected villages and prevent further damage to agricultural land and essential infrastructure.