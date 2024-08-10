A severe flood in the Siang river has wreaked havoc on Mer village in Mebo Sub-Division, East Siang District, significantly damaging agricultural lands. The flood has submerged paddy and pulse fields belonging to fifty families and completely eroded the cultivation lands of five families. The river's unexpected shift towards the eastern direction has exacerbated the damage, affecting Lower Mebo villages, particularly Mer, Namsing, and Borguli (New).

In response to the crisis, a team of officials led by Extra Assistant Commissioner Toni Mitkong, Horticulture Development Officer Bini Tagom, Agriculture Development Officer Aido Moyong, Range Forest Officer Domek Koyu, and HFA Vijay Ratan, along with Monggu Banggo Zila Parishad Member Gumin Tayeng, conducted an extensive inspection of the affected areas today. The team surveyed over 200 hectares of submerged Wetland Rice Cultivation (WRC) fields, using both foot and boat access to assess the extent of the damage.

Gumin Tayeng and Mer Village Gaon Burah Binod Perme highlighted the severe impact on local agriculture, noting that the submerged paddy fields will likely lead to a ration crisis in the village. Tayeng criticized the state government for its previous lack of relief measures and called for immediate compensation for this year's losses. He urged MLA Oken Tayeng to expedite relief efforts and secure funding for flood control measures to prevent future disasters.

EAC Toni Mitkong assured that the damage reports would be submitted to the government to facilitate relief and compensation for the affected villagers.