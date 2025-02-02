Namsing village in Mebo Subdivision, East Siang district, witnessed a significant healthcare initiative as Siang Trust NGO conducted a free health camp today, February 2, 2025.





The medical outreach saw the participation of senior specialists, including Ophthalmologist Dr. Beauty Borang Perme, Senior Surgeon Dr. Kaling Megu, Dental Surgeons Dr. Mini Ering and Dr. Miti Burang, along with Retired Additional Director (DHS) Dr. Saibal Bhattacharjee and Retired Joint Director (DHS) Dr. Runi Tasung.





The camp was further supported by SMO In-charge Dr. Lung Perme, medical staff from PHC Namsing, and Siang Trust President, Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao, VM (Retd.), alongside other supporting staff and representatives.

Local community leaders, including GBs, the Village Secretary, and elders of Namsing village, played a crucial role in facilitating the event. A total of 246 patients from Namsing, Kongkul, Seram, Gadum, Mer, and Sogan villages received medical attention.





Services provided included free blood pressure and sugar tests, ECG screenings, and distribution of essential medicines. Additionally, 150 individuals were treated for eye-related ailments, while 45 patients received dental care.

Siang Trust has announced plans to organize similar health camps in other remote villages, ensuring healthcare accessibility to underserved communities.