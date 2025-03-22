Ojing Tasing, Minister of PR, RD, Cooperation, and Transport, officially inaugurated the ‘Ponrung’ Bat Roost Cave near Lokpeng Village in Siang district on Friday, March 21. The event was graced by Siang Deputy Commissioner PN Thungon, district officials, and members of the local community.

Renowned for its breathtaking stalactite formations, ‘Ponrung’ is a natural wonder that has now been made more accessible through concrete steps constructed under the initiative of Minister Tasing and DC Thungon. This development is expected to boost the cave’s potential as a major eco-tourism attraction in the region.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Tasing highlighted Lokpeng's immense tourism potential, emphasizing that sustainable development of such sites can create livelihood opportunities while preserving Arunachal Pradesh’s rich natural heritage. He urged the local community to transition from traditional hunting practices to becoming active custodians of the region’s biodiversity.

To further enhance the site’s appeal, Tasing announced an additional allocation of ₹20 lakh for infrastructure improvements, including better lighting and visitor-friendly amenities. The funding aims to make ‘Ponrung’ a more welcoming and sustainable tourist destination in the near future.

DC PN Thungon, in his address, encouraged the local community to recognize tourism as more than just natural attractions, stressing the importance of hospitality in creating a thriving and sustainable tourism economy. He advised the Lokpeng Welfare Society (LWS) and villagers to leverage their rich cultural and natural heritage to attract visitors while preserving the environment.

The development of ‘Ponrung’ as a tourism site has been spearheaded by the Lokpeng Welfare Society (LWS) under the leadership of its President, Talo Pajing. First explored by LWS in September 2024, the cave’s promotion and conservation have been made possible through the dedicated efforts of the local community and stakeholders.

Lokpeng village is home to several unique natural and historical sites, including:

Eling Petkok – A towering upright rock traditionally used for fortune-telling.

Esar Arung – A natural vent that blows warm air in winter and cool air in summer.

Tamte Tokom – A historic war memorial with hidden caves that hold a legacy of fierce battles.

Niyang Pertin, Circle Officer-cum-In-Charge of DIPRO, Siang District, emphasized that with these developments and the growing focus on conservation, Lokpeng has the potential to emerge as a model for eco-tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.