In response to safety concerns raised during a discussion held on May 7 the District Magistrate cum Nodal Officer (Highway Package B & C), Smti Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, IAS, has imposed restrictions on the Viaduct at Nirjuli to Upper Karsinghsa (Chainage 52,100 to 53 +200).

The decision comes after reports of individuals engaging in sightseeing and leisure activities at the under-construction site, which pose risks to ongoing works and public safety.

The order, issued under Section 144 of Cr. P.C. r.w.t Section 34 (C) of Disaster Management Act 2005, prohibits entry into the specified area for sightseeing or leisure activities for a period of two months from the date of issuance. Additionally, private and commercial vehicles not involved in the construction works are barred from entering the site.

To enforce the restrictions, the Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, and Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Itanagar, have been tasked with deploying an ample number of security personnel. The Executive Engineer, Highway Division, Nirjuli, has been instructed to direct the concessionaire to display banners restricting entry at the site.

Individuals found violating the order will face prosecution under the aforementioned legal provisions.

The memorandum, bearing Memo No. DM/Capital/HW-01/2024, was issued on May 7th, 2024, in Itanagar, and copies were forwarded to various authorities for information and necessary action, including the Secretary to Hon'ble Governor, Raj Bhawan, Itanagar, and the Commissioner to HCM, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, among others.

This action underscores the authorities' commitment to ensuring the safety of construction sites and preventing unauthorized access, particularly in areas where such activities could jeopardize ongoing works and public safety.

For any queries or further information, concerned individuals are advised to contact the relevant authorities mentioned in the memorandum.