Arunachal signs MoA for 1750 MW Demwe Lower Hydroelectric Project in Lohit district

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister on May 27 announced the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and Greenko Demwe Power Limited for the implementation of the 1750 MW Demwe Lower Hydroelectric Project in Lohit district.

Describing it as a landmark development in Arunachal Pradesh’s hydropower sector, the Deputy Chief Minister said the project marks a major step towards harnessing the state’s vast hydroelectric potential for sustainable growth and clean energy generation.

The project, proposed on the Lohit River near Parasuram Kund, is among the largest hydropower initiatives being developed in partnership with a private developer in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the government, the project is expected to generate around 7,326 million units of clean energy annually, significantly contributing to renewable energy generation while supporting regional development.

Officials said the hydropower project is also expected to create substantial socio-economic benefits, including infrastructure expansion, employment opportunities, improved connectivity and increased investment prospects in the region.

With an installed generation capacity of 1,750 MW, the project is expected to strengthen Arunachal Pradesh’s position in India’s renewable energy landscape.

The state government reiterated its commitment to responsible and sustainable hydropower development, emphasising a balance between economic progress, environmental considerations and the welfare of local communities.

The project is expected to open a new phase of infrastructure growth and economic opportunities in Arunachal Pradesh while reinforcing the state’s role in clean energy production.