Arunachal signs MoU to establish AI Centre of Excellence at NIT

Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, June 8, took a major step towards strengthening its digital transformation efforts with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the establishment of an Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence (AI CoE) at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh.

The agreement was signed between the State Council of IT and e-Governance (SCITeG), functioning under the state's Information Technology and Communication Department, and NIT Arunachal Pradesh.

The MoU was signed by NIT Arunachal Pradesh Director Prof. M.V. Aware and SCITeG Director-cum-Member Secretary Neelam Yapin Tana in the presence of Information Technology and Communication Secretary Dr. Sonal Swaroop.

According to an official statement, the initiative forms part of Chief Minister Pema Khandu's vision of building a digitally empowered Arunachal Pradesh through the strategic adoption of Artificial Intelligence.

The proposed Centre of Excellence will be established with financial and technical support from IndiaAI, an initiative under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

SCITeG, the state's nodal agency for information technology and e-governance, has been entrusted with leading the project. Under the chairmanship of Nyamar Karbak, the council will drive efforts aimed at promoting innovation and accelerating digital transformation across government departments, industry, academia and society.

The AI Centre of Excellence is envisioned as a hub for research, innovation and skill development in emerging technologies. It will function as a think tank, incubator and training centre, supporting AI-driven solutions, startup ecosystems, governance reforms and capacity-building initiatives within the state.

NIT Arunachal Pradesh is expected to play a key role in the initiative through its academic expertise and research capabilities. The institution's faculty, researchers and students will contribute to advanced AI research, innovation and the development of skilled human resources in the field.

Officials said the collaboration marks an important milestone in Arunachal Pradesh's efforts to leverage emerging technologies for governance, innovation and economic development while creating opportunities for young professionals and technology entrepreneurs in the state.