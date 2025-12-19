Arunachal signs MoU to revive 144 MW Gongri Hydropower Project in West Kameng

The Arunachal Pradesh government on December 19 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a private firm to revive the long-stalled 144 MW Gongri hydroelectric project in West Kameng district, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said.

The Gongri project is among several hydropower initiatives that have remained stalled due to delays and non-completion by earlier implementing agencies. In a post on X, Mein said the project is the first to be restored under the state’s new policy aimed at reviving long-pending and terminated hydropower projects.

“The signing of the MoU reflects our firm commitment to revive stalled hydropower projects through innovative policy interventions and to strengthen Arunachal Pradesh’s energy landscape,” said Mein, who also holds the power and hydropower portfolios.

Located near Dirang town on the Gongri River, the project involves an estimated investment of ₹1,700 crore. It will be executed under the BOOT (Build-Own-Operate-Transfer) model with a lease period of 40 years, after which ownership will be transferred to the Arunachal Pradesh government.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister, the developer, Patel Engineering Limited, has committed to restore and commission the project within 48 months from re-allotment, with commissioning targeted by December 2029.

“This milestone marks a significant step towards unlocking stalled hydropower potential and reinforcing long-term energy security for the state,” Mein said, adding that the project revival sends a strong signal of policy stability and investor confidence while ensuring sustainable hydropower development.

Meanwhile, Mein on Thursday reviewed the progress of small hydropower projects being developed by the Hydropower Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL). The review focused on both ongoing and proposed projects across the state.

Officials said the assessment included strategically important projects such as the Sumbachu hydro project and the Taksang Chu project in Tawang district. The Deputy Chief Minister reviewed construction progress, electro-mechanical works, inter-departmental coordination, and site-specific challenges affecting timely execution.

The status of other small hydropower projects allotted to HPDCAPL was also reviewed, along with a roadmap to accelerate implementation while ensuring environmental responsibility and local participation.

The exercise forms part of a broader effort by the state government to strengthen HPDCAPL as a key implementing agency, promote clean and decentralised energy generation, and reinforce Arunachal Pradesh’s long-term energy security through responsible hydropower development.