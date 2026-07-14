Arunachal signs MoU with Norway for India's first river kinetic energy project

In a significant step towards advancing clean and sustainable energy, the Arunachal Pradesh government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Norway's Tidal Sail AS to implement a 500 kW River Kinetic Energy Demonstration Project in the state.

The agreement was signed between the Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies (CES&HS), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and Tidal Sail AS, Norway. The project is supported by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India, and Innovation Norway under the India–Norway Green Partnership.

The initiative aims to establish India's first River Kinetic Energy Demonstration Plant in Arunachal Pradesh. The technology will generate electricity directly from river currents without requiring major civil infrastructure, offering an environmentally sustainable and cost-effective renewable energy solution.

Science and Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul described the MoU as a landmark for Arunachal Pradesh's clean energy transition. She said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability and international cooperation while leveraging the state's vast untapped renewable energy potential through its extensive river systems.

Pul said the project would strengthen the state's transition to clean energy by promoting environmentally responsible utilisation of natural resources. She also thanked the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Royal Norwegian Embassy, Tidal Sail AS, Innovation Norway and partner institutions for supporting the initiative. She expressed confidence that the collaboration would contribute to a cleaner, greener and more energy-secure future for Arunachal Pradesh while reinforcing renewable energy cooperation between India and Norway.

Norway's Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, said the project represents a practical partnership between India and Norway in advancing clean energy technologies. She noted that Arunachal Pradesh's river systems provide an ideal setting for demonstrating river kinetic energy technology, which can complement existing renewable energy sources and enhance long-term energy security.

Stener also highlighted the growing collaboration between Norway and Arunachal Pradesh in geothermal energy, geotechnical engineering and sustainable infrastructure development, reaffirming Norway's commitment to supporting green technologies and knowledge partnerships in the state.

CES&HS Director Tana Tage said the project extends beyond the establishment of a demonstration plant and marks the beginning of a broader effort to diversify Arunachal Pradesh's renewable energy portfolio. He said the initiative would support decentralised electricity generation for remote and difficult-to-access regions, strengthening the state's energy security.

Tage said successful demonstration of the technology could help reduce dependence on fossil fuels, lower carbon emissions and preserve river ecosystems while positioning Arunachal Pradesh as a leader in next-generation renewable energy innovation.

He also highlighted the expanding collaboration between CES&HS and Norwegian institutions, including the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute, in geothermal energy and sustainable infrastructure. He expressed hope that continued technical cooperation would promote environmentally responsible infrastructure development and deepen scientific collaboration between India and Norway.

The MoU marks a new phase in India–Norway cooperation on renewable energy and is expected to facilitate the deployment of advanced river kinetic energy technologies across Himalayan river systems, contributing to sustainable development, environmental conservation and long-term energy security in Arunachal Pradesh.