The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has secured investment commitments totaling Rs 6,357 crore through the signing of 16 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from May 23–24. These agreements span key sectors such as green energy, healthcare, tourism, agri-waste biofuel, bamboo-based industry, data infrastructure, and education.

The MoUs were formally signed between the Secretary of Planning & Investment, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and representatives of various private sector companies. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Planning & Investment portfolio, was present at the ceremony and lauded the development as a "transformational moment" for the state.

Among the major MoUs:

Agri-Biofuel Global Ltd.: Rs 2,324 crore to convert agricultural waste into aviation and maritime fuel.

Developer Group India Pvt. Ltd.: Rs 1,760 crore for afforestation and carbon credit monetization, Rs 570 crore for Beema bamboo plantations for biofuel, and Rs 55 crore for Moso bamboo trial plantations.

Inlamobi Pvt. Ltd.: Rs 1,000 crore to set up a European Blue Valley Fragrances & Flavours cluster along with an Ayush Cluster.

Medhavi Group: Rs 178 crore for establishing a Skill, Innovation & Tribal Entrepreneurship University at Ziro, expected to generate over 430 direct jobs.

Farm Native Group: Rs 150 crore for a 250-bed super-specialty hospital, potentially creating up to 1,100 direct and 1,500 indirect employment opportunities.

Zedsoftpoint: Rs 150 crore for data centres and IT & ITeS initiatives.

Vishwakarma & Co.: Rs 100 crore to develop a tourism-centric hotel in Ziro.

Additional MoUs were signed in the areas of renewable energy, bamboo processing, herbal product development, and spiritual and heritage tourism.

These investments are expected to significantly bolster employment, skill development, and healthcare access while driving sustainable economic growth across Arunachal Pradesh and the broader Northeast region.

Deputy CM Mein welcomed all investors, stating, “These partnerships reflect the growing confidence in Arunachal Pradesh’s investment climate and reinforce our collective vision for inclusive and sustainable development. We invite all stakeholders to be a part of our growth journey.”

The Deputy CM also applauded the Department of Planning & Investment for creating an investor-friendly environment and facilitating these strategic partnerships.

Notably, the inaugural day of the summit saw industry giants including Reliance Industries’ Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani, and Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal announce a combined investment of over ₹1.55 lakh crore across the Northeast region, further amplifying the summit’s significance.